LETTER | Integrity of our democracy depends on trusting legal processes

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The issue surrounding Julius Malema’s sentencing is complex, but it offers a significant opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of constitutional democracy and the rule of law in South Africa.

As a democratic nation, our constitution is the bedrock of our society.

It guarantees that everyone, regardless of their position, is subject to the law.

This principle is fundamental to ensuring that our rights and freedoms are protected, but also that there is accountability for actions that undermine the democratic framework.

The rule of law is a key principle of a functioning democracy.

It dictates that laws apply equally to all individuals and institutions, irrespective of their political or social status.

This ensures that no-one is above the law, not even the most prominent leaders.

While I may not agree with every political position or action, it is important to acknowledge that Malema, like any other individual, must face the legal consequences of actions deemed unlawful by the courts.

The law cannot be selective in its application. If we fail to respect this principle, we risk undermining the very democratic systems that uphold our freedoms.

Constitutional democracy, as we know, means governance by the people, for the people, but also underpinned by respect for the rule of law and the separation of powers.

The courts play a crucial role in ensuring that both the government and citizens act within the bounds of the law.

Malema’s sentencing, whether one agrees with it or not is a reminder that the judiciary must operate independently and impartially, free from political influence.

In a democracy, the courts are tasked with interpreting the law and ensuring justice is served, not with pandering to political pressures.

While political leaders, including Malema, may spark debate and drive significant discourse in our society, it is essential for us as a nation to consistently uphold our constitutional values.

The rule of law and constitutional democracy are the pillars that protect all of us from a future where political power is unchecked and lawlessness can take root.

We must all respect and trust our legal processes to maintain the integrity of our democracy.

Thulani Dasa, community activist, Khayelitsha