LETTER | Collaborative, community-centred approach needed to boost tourism in Bay

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AIDAstella has once again docked in Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing with it a new wave of international visitors eager to explore everything the Bay has to offer. Picture Eugene Coetzee

Participation of communities, especially women, in the tourism industry can change lives.

None of the departments of economic development, tourism and agriculture, sport, recreation, arts and culture, and environmental affairs, together with safety structures, ever came to our communities with a strategic integrated approach that involves the Nelson Mandela University school of tourism and the Mandela Bay Development Agency.

We have 60 wards in Gqeberha and the tourism industry can create jobs, but it is just talk with no action.

Actions speak louder than words.

Our councillors must support community tourism forums in their wards with resources to function and operate.

In my view, Gqeberha has a potential, but we work in silos and the focus is not to the east of the Kariega road.

Communities in our townships are neglected, along with heritage and memorial sites.

Community-led tourism initiatives can only empower communities through the collaboration of stakeholders and through education and the sharing of skills and knowledge.

The stakeholders mentioned above can play a critical role in promoting community-led tourism initiatives.

Tourism is about the movement of people and life is about people and their stories.

Tourists enjoy interacting with locals in a safe, clean environment.

Let us join hands as citizens and create opportunities that can be of benefit to our youth.

Together we can create a conducive environment for visitors and locals alike to interact and enjoy the Friendly City of old.

Friends are strangers we have not seen or met; let’s create platforms for everyone to feel and experience the vibe of our city.

Tourism is everybody’s business and everyone has to play a part.

Let’s change the game.

Mike Pantsi