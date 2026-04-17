LETTER | Getting nowhere fast with water meter checking

Seeing as I have given up getting assistance from the municipality, I hope a letter in the paper will produce results.
I am a pensioner and very careful with my water consumption. Last year the norm was 6kl or 7kl.
I am now getting readings ranging from 2kl to 11kl.
I have a reference number given to me on January 22, requesting my meter be checked.
A reading was sent in when requested but seems to have been ignored.
My meter is just inside my property next to a low wall so it can be read at anytime by anyone.
I decided to go to the municipal offices in Walmer to speak to someone about the problem.
I wasn’t greeted and when I started trying to explain, I just got “ID” barked at me.
I’m afraid it was very frustrating and it got heated.
When I asked for the man’s name, he swore at me and left.
Mrs LC Shearer, Newton Park
- Amore Kruger, PA to councillor Brendon Pegram, replies: Good day, Mrs Shearer. You are most welcome to visit our office with your statement, or email it and a photo of your water meter reading. We will endeavour to have the matter attended to.
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