LETTER | Getting nowhere fast with water meter checking

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Seeing as I have given up getting assistance from the municipality, I hope a letter in the paper will produce results.

I am a pensioner and very careful with my water consumption. Last year the norm was 6kl or 7kl.

I am now getting readings ranging from 2kl to 11kl.

I have a reference number given to me on January 22, requesting my meter be checked.

A reading was sent in when requested but seems to have been ignored.

My meter is just inside my property next to a low wall so it can be read at anytime by anyone.

I decided to go to the municipal offices in Walmer to speak to someone about the problem.

I wasn’t greeted and when I started trying to explain, I just got “ID” barked at me.

I’m afraid it was very frustrating and it got heated.

When I asked for the man’s name, he swore at me and left.

Mrs LC Shearer, Newton Park