LETTER | Eta breaks barriers

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FC Union Berlin interim coach Marie-Louise Eta shouts instructions to her players in their game against VfL Wolfsburg in Berlin

Marie-Louise Eta made history by stepping onto the touchline for FC Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, becoming the first female head coach in the league’s history.

Even more significant, her appointment marked the first time a woman has coached a men’s team in any of Europe’s top five leagues — a breakthrough moment not just for German football, but for the entire sport globally.

It’s a huge step forward for representation in football, showing that the game is slowly opening up at the highest levels.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle