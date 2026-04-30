LETTER | A proud nation with moral standards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I want to strongly condemn the disgusting behaviour of the so-called coloureds to wear pyjama pants and gowns right through the day.

It really creates the perception that all brown people are like that.

I want to state categorically that it’s not like that.

We are a proud nation who have moral standards decending from our historical Khoisan forefathers, although they are being trampled on and denied by the current black government.

I want to call upon those who are guilty of this behaviour to just stop with the pyjamas and gowns, and think logically.

Our children are seeing this trend and might think it’s cool to follow.

The future generation will put their failures squarely on you.

Johnny Miggels, Gelvandale