LETTER | Only action, not words, will preserve our heritage

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The vandalised visitors' centre at the Cradock Four Memorial.

Mike Pantsi writes about the neglected memorial next to the entrance of the Coega Village, part of the Coega IDZ.

Pantsi blames the sport, recreation, arts and culture department for neglecting the site.

He suggests that a partnership be established with communities, councillors and ward committees around the site to “look after” the site, and ends his letter, “together we can do it”.

The St Peter’s precinct in South End, he says, is an example of a memorial/heritage site which is “taken care of”.

The residents surrounding the area, along with the DA councillor, have partnered to ensure the St Peter’s precinct is in pristine condition, saving the area from the ANC-led municipality who, as with the Cradock Four Memorial, allowed the site to fall into a state of neglect.

Instead of writing letters Mr Pantsi, galvanise the community and ANC councillors to look after their heritage and history.

Gordon Upton