LETTER | African immigrants should go home and fix their own countries

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Immigration in this country has always been treated like a hot potato and this debate hasn’t been punctuated with the proper measure of soberness that is needed.

When we were oppressed by the white regime, we never flocked to any other African country, we fought our own battles here at home.

We carried our cross with dignity and fortitude knowing very well that the sun shall rise and we will reap the fruits of freedom.

Now that we have attained freedom, suddenly we have brothers who come out of the woodwork to benefit from this freedom with its limited resources.

African immigrants should stop being free riders and start considering leaving SA and fixing their own countries.

Our leaders should be honest about strengthening our borders.

Yes, from a socioeconomic perspective, immigration itself can stimulate local skills development and the transfer of experience and knowledge, enhance integration in a globalised economy, build cultural understanding and development of foreign relations, and lead to innovation and new business opportunities.

So yes, immigration can have a number of positives.

But if there was ever a need for a good migration policy, it is now.

Without a good industrial policy as the backbone, immigration policy can produce mixed results.

Sound measures and clear development targets must support a country’s trajectory and its attitudes towards immigration.

However, debates about immigration policy, require a good handle on the economy, leadership and putting up clear masts about our country’s blueprint.

We are not generating the requisite quality of skills needed to run a modern economy.

Immigrants should only fill that gap temporarily.

Furthermore, immigration will not supply our needs after a certain point, it is not politically conducive to increase immigration numbers where these numbers lead to conflict with the indigenous population and their needs.

The March and March movement is a case in point.

Having a high unemployment rate and a history of racialised labour, you have a whole lot of foreigners who take any job offer, even far below the market rate.

Clearly there will be dire consequences, but the call by the former minister of home affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to deport immigrants should be considered.

A couple of African countries recently had their national elections.

These immigrants should have gone home, voted for change.

It can be achieved if everyone pulls together, creates positive multiplier effects, builds investor confidence and creates images of a new society in their respective countries and stops being free riders.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

This will give birth to better and fairer African nations that are transformed and positioned to efficiently and effectively serve their citizens, while tackling hydra-headed challenges, such as endemic mass poverty, underdevelopment, abuse of office and embezzlement of the public purse.

African immigrants, please go home, be change agents and build your countries. It’s possible.

PJ Mkhonto, Gqeberha