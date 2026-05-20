LETTER | Deal Party municipal depot workshop a shadow of its former self

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A file picture shows dozens of municipal vehicles needing repairs stood unused for months at the Nelson Mandela Bay depot in Deal Party.

Mr President, I am wondering which part of the metro you visited to justify saying that the mayor is doing a wonderful job.

Did you drive down Govan Mbeki Avenue?

I am sure not, because by walking or driving there, you can see there is no service delivery.

I drove down Burman Road in Deal Party and something caught my eye.

At fleet management, there is a big opening as you drive past the workshop.

I stopped and saw municipal vehicles exposed.

I went around to the gate and asked the security guard for permission to go in and greet some of the guys that I used to work with when I was an artisan there years ago, having qualified there in 1983.

When I left there in 1992, the place was in tip-top condition, properly run by the management team that knew how to run it.

Now the place is an eyesore.

The whole yard and the workshop look like a scrapyard.

There were no mechanics around except the two old-school mechanics that were my ex-colleagues.

I spoke to them and asked what was going on and why the workshop looked like this.

They were very emotional and did not want to comment.

What happened to the automotive workshop where I used to work is painful.

That workshop is the heart of the metro and various departments depend on it for service delivery.

When it’s not operational like that, then the metro is dead.

The mayor should not feel proud now that the president gave her a pat on the shoulder and told her she is doing a good job.

Please, mayor, do a site visit and see how bad the situation is there.

The only way to fix that workshop is to get rid of and scrap all the vehicles that are uneconomical to repair and refurbish the workshop to its former glory.

Then get the right artisans to work there.

ET, KwaMagxaki