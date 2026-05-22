LETTER | Nangoza Jebe Hall must be restored to former glory

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TNangoza Jebe Hall has served as a venue for many funerals and religious events including the memorial service for jazz veteran Feya Faku

The Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton is not giving back anything to its community.

Instead, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal treasury department is happy with the revenue.

It is slowly falling apart and deteriorating.

Community intervention to save the venue from deteriorating is crucial.

Previously known as the Centenary Hall, it was renamed after late human rights activist Nangoza Jebe.

It was known as the best venue for funerals and religious events.

When the TC White Hall, the police station, the primary healthcare clinic and the post office were relocated from Red Location to McNamee village, the then Bantu Administration Board established two recreational facilities in New Brighton, the Cecil Kapi Hall and the Centenary Hall.

New Brighton communities were involved in recreational activities with high competition in sport between the northern areas and the New Brighton township.

Some who grew up in New Brighton township had an opportunity of attending schools in the northern areas and, as a result, they are fluent in Afrikaans.

Language was once a barrier, especially after the forced removals in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture was able to unify us.

Boxing, ballroom dance, table tennis, weightlifting, choral singing groups, beauty pageants, judo, karate and many indoor game activities took place at this great venue.

Thank God, the legacy of the late Soya Mama, who was the first librarian of the New Brighton library, is still alive.

The library lamp is still burning and the doors are open, but some libraries in our townships are vandalised.

The Nangoza Jebe Hall was once managed by a committee which was led by local councillors and community members.

A committee appointed Julias “Sbhidla” Majola as a manager.

Today, we cannot tell who is managing the facility and why there are no recreational activities taking place sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture department.

If the department is involved in the development of New Brighton, community facilities must be managed in partnership with communities.

Community participation in human development programmes is key.

Collaborations between local government, the business community and civil society can change the game.

Management of facilities cannot be a responsibility of the metro alone, everyone has to be involved.

Nangoza Jebe is a memorial site where so many stories can be told and it can be used for tourism and heritage programmes in our communities.

As we restore Nelson Mandela Bay’s township facilities, its people must not be forgotten.

We have to look back as we move forward and learn from our mistakes and rise.

Young people are flowers of the nation, let’s create platforms for them and save them.

Let’s collectively save the situation and our children.

Mike Pantsi