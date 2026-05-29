LETTER | Prue Gillespie raised the bar for funeral homes

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The sad news of the passing of Prue Gillespie, founder of First Avenue Funeral Home in Walmer, is a reminder that one who helped so many grieving families daily would have to also succumb to the inevitable reality.

Prue was an innovative visionary who raised the standards of what a funeral home should provide.

Her generosity of spirit was without boundaries, like a trailblazer, she forged new pathways for an industry that once lacked the decorum and emotional acumen to empathise with the bereft.

Often, grieving families are so distraught that they are unable to navigate the process of arranging a loved one’s funeral.

Prue’s insight and sensitivities provided an environment that was tranquil, peaceful and pristine, alleviating a grieving family’s burdens.

In a bygone era, funeral homes were daunting, dark, dingy and foreboding places.

Prue was the first to replace the environment with a bright, positive and tasteful ambiance for grieving families to arrange the sad time.

Our city is most fortunate to have funeral directors who have the unenviable task of facing the reality of death daily with such care and professionalism.

In my five decades of officiating at funerals and memorials, I have observed a huge improvement in the quality of undertakers providing such excellent services.

Prue was highly respected by other funeral home associates who also share the same ethical standards she espoused.

I am confident they will concur that Prue raised the bar in terms of a quality and empathetic service.

Her family and friends can be immensely proud of all that she accomplished.

It has been said to be honoured and remembered by those you leave behind is to never die.

Absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

Prue Gillespie we salute you.

Bruce Woolard, senior minister — St Davids Congregational Church