LETTER | Hollywood giant steps away from the silver screen after decades of influence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Director Clint Eastwood poses at the premiere of the movie "Richard Jewell" in Los Angeles in 2019. Eastwood has now retired from acting and directing Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Director Clint Eastwood poses at the premiere of the movie "Richard Jewell" in Los Angeles in 2019. Eastwood has now retired from acting and directing Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI (Mario Anzuoni)

Clint Eastwood has reportedly retired at the age of 96, bringing an extraordinary Hollywood career to a close.

Over the decades, he became one of cinema’s most influential figures, earning acclaim as both an actor and director through a remarkable collection of iconic films.

From western classics to academy award-winning dramas, Eastwood’s impact on the entertainment industry is undeniable.

Fans around the globe are celebrating his legacy and reminiscing on a career that helped shape modern filmmaking.

Eastwood’s son Kyle confirmed it — the man who defined the western, owned the action genre and delivered Oscar-winning dramas has stepped away after nearly 70 years behind the camera.

From A Fistful of Dollars to Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby and Gran Torino, Eastwood didn’t just act in movies — he built an era.

He helped transform the image of the cowboy in Hollywood, from the stereotypical idealised hero into the morally complex, flawed character that dominates many films today.

Now, after winning four academy awards, appearing in more than 60 films and building a career that spanned seven decades, one of the true giants of cinema is stepping away.

We truly appreciate him for the squint, the grit and the unforgettable stories.

The credits may have rolled, but the legacy never will.

Thank you for everything, cowboy.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle