LETTER | Tourism must really be ‘everyone’s business’

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A 'Dankie Ou Boet' sign goes up ahead of the demolition of the Boet Erasmus Stadium.

The column of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO made for interesting reading (The Herald, December 10) for she says tourism is everyone’s business.

Yet so many are left wanting, waiting for things to happen but it’s a long time coming.

“While visionary, long-term thinking is vital, we believe the metro needs to focus on getting the basics right before contemplating costly monuments, towers or statues.”

I agree with her for it should be long term that we develop or bolster tourism for many to partake in.

As Township Tourism that wants to give meaning to the township economy narrative, we are pushing for infrastructure that will stand out and create iconic landmarks.

That is why we proposed a June 16 Youth Bridge and a Xhosa Villa, not some makeshift attraction or mere dancers at the harbour welcoming cruise ships visitors.

The former Boet Erasmus Stadium should be made an amusement park permanently, not that travelling show that comes around this time of the festive season and then is gone in January.

We also call for a new airport along the N2; a telling monument that marks the historic tragedy of the Mendi Ship that sunk in the English Channel during World War 1, for our heroes to be properly represented and honoured, rather than that stone here in New Brighton which is of no significance.

We also believe that tourism as a business should be in tandem with development.

For instance, the New Brighton pier needs to built anew for the old one is a danger to fishermen or people who want to take selfies and do other things.

We are caught in a hard and a dangerous place for I agree with her “... if the overall environment is dysfunctional; if residents and visitors can’t see that existing assets are in good conditions, well-maintained and accessible”, the closed vandalised Red Location Museum comes to mind.

Certainly, township folk need to be taught that tourism can benefit all and sundry.

A bus or buses like those open double-deckers in Cape Town can drive around the townships, showing we are promoting tourism before we give rides to outsiders or tourists from other lands.

Township folk need to get the feel and see beyond the confines of the backward ghettos that the townships resemble.