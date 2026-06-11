LETTER | A call to local and provincial government to fix Van Stadens Gorge road

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Van Stadens Gorge road is more than just a route, it’s a lifeline for many residents, including my friends and family, who rely on it daily.

However, the road’s continued deterioration has made travel increasingly difficult and unsafe.

Potholed and damaged surfaces pose a constant threat of vehicle damage and potential accidents, turning what was once a reliable route into a risky endeavour.

Residents have faced frequent and costly vehicle maintenance, including tyre replacements, solely due to the poor state of this road.

Each journey demands strategic navigation around damaged sections, putting unnecessary stress on drivers and vehicles alike.

This situation not only affects individual residents but also undermines the broader community’s safety and access to employment, education, and essential services.

The urgency for intervention is evident.

The road’s condition is deteriorating day by day, and waiting any longer could lead to severe implications, including potential accidents and increased repair costs for all road users.

Therefore, we urgently call upon the local and provincial departments of roads and transport to take immediate action in repairing and rehabilitating Van Stadens Gorge road.

Concrete steps need to be taken swiftly to address this issue.

Implementing regular maintenance checks, covering potholes, resurfacing the damaged areas, and ensuring long-term resilience through quality construction projects are necessary.

These actions will not only enhance safety but will also improve the quality of life for many residents who depend on this route.

We have created a petition on Change.Org and we encourage people to sign the petition and support our plea to prioritise the immediate repair and rehabilitation of Van Stadens Gorge Road.

Join us in urging the authorities to ensure safe and reliable access for all who travel this essential route every day. Let’s make a difference together.

Asanda Kobese, an activist