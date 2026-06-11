LETTER | Why Kariega and KwaNobuhle need to break away from Gqeberha

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Rubble and refuse dumped next to Ponana Tini Road in Kwanobuhle. The metro is battling with illegal dumping which is taking place in the bushy areas around Gqeberha. Dirt tracks in and around the bay are lined with rows of rubble and rubbish dumped illegally

It’s time for Kariega, and specifically KwaNobuhle township, to break away from the metropolitan shadow to stand alone.

This is because of all the turmoil the people of KwaNobuhle face on a daily basis.

We feel neglected and development is happening in Gqeberha mostly.

Service delivery problems in KwaNobuhle have to be reported in Gqeberha.

We haven’t had water and electricity for more than five days and no word from the authorities.

I understand breaking away from Gqeberha could have consequences, but we are prepared to face them, rather than having to go through the channels that deprive us of service delivery.

Gqeberha is perceived as the face of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro because development is moving faster in that area, while Kariega people feel neglected and left on the sidelines.

We really need our own leaders who will have face-to-face conversations with people, so we do not have to wait days for a response.

This debate about breaking away is not new for the people of KwaNobuhle.

It was raised during the time Athol Trollip was mayor and he vehemently refused to entertain the call but now it is gaining momentum.

We had Langa township, Dispatch and Rocklands back then and people had no problem — let’s go back to our roots to revive our townships.

KwaNobuhle and Langa townships are ready to have their own mayor and face the challenges on their own.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle