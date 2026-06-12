LETTER | Everyone has right to advertise and promote business

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Firstly, I wish to make it clear that I am not a client of Greyvensteins Attorneys or BLC Attorneys, but what I know is what I read in The Herald.

Any firm in Gqeberha cannot sit back and wait for business to walk through their door.

And as any other company, they need to advertise and think of ways to get clients to support them and be assured that if a client is treated well, they will stay with that company forever.

But then again, a happy client tells nobody how good a company is, but a badly treated client will make sure the whole world knows about it.

There would have been no problem if BLC Attorneys also had a vision to improve business.

But to go and complain about another business doing well, leaves a bad taste in my mouth and I would rather support the good company.

I am aware that agents spend their time roaming around court buildings looking for clients and telling them that their law company can defend them and save them from going to jail

And so do estate agent companies pay a reward to a person for referrals made for a positive sale, so yes we need to go and find that business.

This matter has been going on for close to 20 years, wasting time and money.

And by looking at the financial situation in SA, you all need to bury the hatchet, shake hands and become friends.

Working together will be positive for all your businesses and my request goes to members of the Legal Practice Council, find ways to solve the situation in a friendly manner, for the good of all.

Willie Bosch, Maitlands