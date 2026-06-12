LETTER | Remember struggle stalwarts during Youth Day

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The events of June 16 1976 exposed a hurtful reality that Africans are subjected to structural inequalities and ill treatment designed by white supremacy and its allies in the West, such as the European Union, International Money Fund, the World Bank and others.

Struggle stalwarts such as Murphy Morobe, Seth Mazibuko, Benny Ntoele, Tsietsi Mashinini and others gave their lives for what would have been best for African children.

Schools such as Morris Isaacson High and Naledi High in Soweto, and KwaZakhele High in Gqeberha, were fine examples of perseverance, resilience and fortitude.

This is a day to remember, not to celebrate, for those youth fought against all the worst atrocious deeds done by Western powers in Africa.

Ayanda Grootboom