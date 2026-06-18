LETTER | Struggle for justice should unite us, not divide us

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Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration.

The March and March campaign is, in my view, a distraction from the real issues facing our people.

It is a smoke screen led by individuals who would rather direct public anger toward fellow Africans than confront the deeper structural problems within our society.

The fundamental question remains, who controls the economy?

Who owns the majority of the land in South Africa?

Who owns the major industries, financial institutions, and means of production?

The economic landscape continues to reflect the inequalities created over generations.

The white minority in SA established political and economic dominance through colonial conquest and apartheid.

Black South Africans were systematically excluded from meaningful participation in the economy.

When apartheid ended, political power changed hands, but economic power remained largely concentrated.

If the leaders of the March and March campaign were truly committed to justice and liberation, these are the issues they would prioritise.

Instead, they create the illusion of an enemy among fellow Africans while the root causes of economic inequality persist.

Black South Africans must recognise that the ordinary African migrant is not the source of their hardship.

Like millions of South Africans, they seek dignity, opportunity, and economic freedom.

The struggle for justice should unite us, not divide us.

Africa, unite.

Councillor Khanya Ngqisha, MMC: budget & treasury, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality