LETTER | Thank you for the music, Abdullah Ibrahim

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Abdullah Ibrahim’s character was larger than life.

He uses his music to fight injustice, inequality and liberation for everyone.

He was one of the most important figures in South African jazz history.

Born in Cape Town in 1934, he spent eight decades blending the sounds of his homeland with bebop, forging a legendary bond with Duke Ellington, and using music as both art and resistance against apartheid.

Nelson Mandela called him SA’s equivalent to Mozart.

His love for his country never wavered, no matter where in the world he found himself.

Thank you for the music.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle