LETTER | Thanks, Willem, for restoring our faith in humanity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Friday morning, my husband and I were driving to Jeffreys Bay to a family funeral.

Just crossing the Van Stadens bridge there was a very loud noise, which turned out to be a burst rear wheel tyre.

We pulled over to a “safe” position on the side of the road.

It was terrifying as cars and trucks were passing at great speed.

My husband got out the car and started to change the tyre with great difficulty.

Wheel nuts were very tight and hard to loosen.

Suddenly a man appeared, Mr Willem Jonker (resident in Kingsway) who took over the situation and in no time the tyre was removed, replaced and we were on our way.

Another gentleman also stopped and offered assistance.

He was involved in road maintenance, but Willem had it under control.

A big thanks to Willem for his help and restoring our faith in humanity.

Marcelle and Malcolm Wentworth