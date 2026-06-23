LETTER | Water shutdowns a direct result of municipality’s incompetence

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The recent water shutdowns are as a result of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s complete and utter incompetence.

Yet a press release on its official channels states: “Water consumption in Nelson Mandela Bay is approximately 380-million litres per day, significantly exceeding the target of 280-million litres per day”.

The municipality encourages residents to reduce water consumption, and further ludicrously requests businesses and residents “to use water responsibly and avoid unnecessary consumption”.

No mention is made of the up to 60% loss of the municipality’s water [in large part through] in excess of 7,000 leaks.

The complete and continued lack of planning and incompetence in not repairing the water leaks cannot, under any circumstances, be laid at the door of residents or businesses.

A simple function such as ensuring enough chemicals are procured for water treatment plants is beyond the municipality.

I seriously wonder if these clowns “in charge” are able to remember to buy food for meals for their own families at their homes, or do they blame residents and businesses?

Gordon Upton