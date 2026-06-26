LETTER | Have confidence in Bafana against Canada — they can do it

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Canada's Promise David in action against Switzerland at the Fifa 2026 World Cup. Canada face Bafana Bafana on Sunday.

Canada's Promise David in action against Switzerland at the Fifa 2026 World Cup. Canada face Bafana Bafana on Sunday. (Agustin Marcarian)

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I have watched all the three games that Bafana Bafana played so far in this World Cup and they can even go as far as beating Canada on Sunday if they play as a unit

Canada are rated 32nd in world soccer in 2026, and they will be playing a nation that is rated 54th.

The coach must keep the winning combination and maybe reinforce the midfield. Coach Hugo Broos has done well, together with his assistant coach, and he has now laid the foundation.

Whoever takes over from him will have to take the baton and run with it.

We need to rally behind the team in the same manner as we are doing when the Boks play against any country and victory is certain.

Many South Africans did not sleep on Thursday as the game kicked off at 3am SA time.

Let us be patriotic about our Bafana Bafana as some of our people are not giving these youngsters a chance. Watch on Sunday and you will be surprised

Rich Piyose (No 1 Bafana Bafana supporter)