LETTER | Rugby unites people in SA like nothing else

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Siya Kolisi connects with pupils from Emsemgeni Primary in Zwide, where he grew up. Picture:

The records speak for themselves in why rugby is more successful than football in SA.

Three Rugby World Cups and back-to-back wins with a mercurial but humble and a people’s captain from the dusty streets of Zwide, Siya Kolisi.

The last two wins of the Webb Ellis Trophy have had such a unifying effect in the country and who can forget that amazing pass by Lukhanyo Am to Makazole Mapimpi in scoring the first try for the Boks in a World Cup final because previously the first win 1995 came through the boot and brawn.

In soccer, we won the 1996 African Cup of Nations title under Clive Barker on home ground, and nothing since.

Some meticulous planning and strategising needs to be done.

Rugby has tournaments like the Craven Week and many other tournaments for the youth.

We have world-class rugby training in formerly white-only schools, which some lucky ones from townships have managed to attend, embraced the opportunity and thrived.

Siya Kolisi, of course, is a perfect example.

Soccer is referred as the “beautiful game” but the way it does not bring all SA people together leaves much to be desired by even the most optimistic amongst us.

Rugby, too, is a beautiful game, as it unearths talent from all over the country.

Soccer appears to be dominated by Gauteng, Durban and the Western Cape.

People in the Eastern Cape do not have access to the academies of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns.

It is a romantic notion that soccer appeals to all, for perception can be misleading.

Having said that, I hope those lads in Mexico do the country proud.

Pat Kondile