LETTER | June 30 protest a clear message to government

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Hundreds of residents from George take to the streets of Thembalethu township to protest against illegal immigration. Picture:

The “March and March” protests are, for many South Africans, a reflection of growing frustration with the country’s past and present socioeconomic conditions.

Many participants believe these challenges are the consequence of policy decisions made by successive ANC-led governments over the past three decades.

One of the recurring criticisms is that, during the early years of democracy, the government allegedly chose not to follow advice from some outgoing National Party officials regarding border management.

Critics argue that this contributed to long-term challenges involving undocumented migration, border security, and law enforcement.

Another issue frequently raised is the constitution.

Some believe it should be amended to better address current realities, arguing that it does not sufficiently balance the rights and interests of SA citizens with those of foreign nationals.

The ANC, however, has consistently maintained that the constitution remains the cornerstone of SA’s democracy and that any amendments should be carefully considered.

Concerns have also been expressed about undocumented foreign nationals, with critics arguing that weak border controls have contributed to increased pressure on public services and law enforcement.

While organised crime, including drug trafficking, remains a serious concern, it is important to recognise that criminal activity cannot be attributed to any nationality as a whole, as offenders come from diverse backgrounds.

Ultimately, many protesters contend that the responsibility for the country’s current challenges rests largely with the ANC government, citing policy failures, poor governance, and an unwillingness to acknowledge mistakes made over the past 30 years.

Whether one agrees with these views or not, the protests send a clear message: many South Africans are demanding greater accountability, decisive leadership, and practical solutions to the problems confronting the nation.

Burton Brown, Westering