LETTER | Another electricity rip-off by the metro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GATVOL: Angry Kariega residents gathered outside NMB city hall on Wednesday demanding to speak to Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe over service delivery failures. Residents handed over petitions from five wards demanding action from the mayors office Picture Eugene Coetzee

We have just been ripped off by the clowns in City Hall again. NMB has done away with the inclining block tariffs.

The inclining block tariffs always meant that you paid less for the first 300 units, whereafter your electricity units became more expensive.

Removing the inclining block tariffs is just another deliberate attempt to squeeze more money out of paying customers instead of focusing on the wrecking ball losses the electricity department is incurring at the moment.

In the last audited financial year the electricity department lost R1.5bn.

What does this mean for you?

The first 300 units of electricity were ordinarily the cheapest.

That saving is gone now and, as such, your first 300 units will cost you some 29% more than before — significantly more than the envisaged 10.95% increase.

The DA made comprehensive submissions on how the electricity department could financially be turned around.

Besides including one or two of our softer submissions in their plans, the municipality refused to implement the more difficult decisions and would rather pass the buck to you.

I want to thank my colleague, Brendon Pegram, who has made comprehensive input on both the tariffs, as well as turnaround proposals for the department.

We are also currently scrutinising the legality of said increases.

As I am writing this post, I saw a load reduction notice post from the municipality for New Brighton today.

When are we all going to realise that the people in City Hall don’t give a damn about this city or its people?

They only care about themselves.

Can it be fixed?

Yes and you hold the key to that mandate.

Retief Odendaal