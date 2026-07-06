LETTER | Vote for change to stop SA sliding towards a precipice

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Residents cast thier votes during Buffalo. City Metro Municipality's ward one by-election at Pefferville clinic in KuGompo. File photo:

When fellow South Africans observe the current situation in our beloved country, many may be wondering — how did we get here?

There was so much hope. Who is to be blamed for current affairs?

The ANC government has proven time and again its unfailing propensity to think problems solve themselves.

This laissez-faire attitude to not attending to problems expeditiously has resulted in an economy that does not grow, staggering unemployment, especially among the youth, lawlessness, corruption, criminality and millions of undocumented foreigners in our country.

Economic advice from well-meaning South Africans was spurned, resulting in alarming rates of unemployment.

When warned about corruption, the ANC leaders arrogantly said: “Where is the corruption? Show us.”

When warned about Zimbabweans and other African nationalities walking across our borders, we were told by the same leaders: “Shut up! These countries opened their borders to our freedom fighters.”

Today this is coming back to bite us.

And still the ANC fails to take ownership of these and other problems that plague our beautiful country.

I pray that its supporters will realise that voting with your heart is to be blamed for this undesirable state of affairs in our country.

The saying goes — a burnt child dreads fire.

In the coming municipal elections, vote with a discerning mind or pay the price of a country sliding down a steep hill towards the precipice.

Jonathan