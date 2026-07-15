LETTER | Manganese trucks menace must end

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A truck carrying manganese leaves the Gqeberha harbour entrance in Strand Street. The Gqeberha-based Africa Clean Air Forum is calling for the government to put pressure on Transnet to immediately relocate the manganese terminal to the Port of Ngqura instead of delaying until 2030

The endless convoy of manganese trucks on our roads has become a constant menace and danger.

The dust and spillage of iron ore on the roads has become a grave cause for concern.

Our roads are damaged because these trucks far exceed the legal load that our roads can carry.

Spillage of the iron ore has left our roads uneven and dangerous to drive on.

Driving on the highway is like driving on a corrugated farm road.

Our vehicles are damaged and we have to cough up money for new tyres and wheel alignment.

Moving the ore dumps to the Coega port has been a topic for years.

Government and council must make that painful decision to move the dumps to the deepwater port.

Elroy Swart, Gelvandale