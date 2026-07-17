LETTER | Library service is not what it was

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I am a pensioner who makes regular use of the library.

I cannot help but compare it to years ago when the library was open until 8pm and on Saturday mornings, whereas now doors close at 5pm Monday to Thursday, 2pm on a Friday and are not open on a Saturday.

They have been offline for two years!

So no questions can be answered about the availability of books or authors that may or may not be on their shelves; and surely the staff could work shifts to make the hours more convenient for working moms.

This applies to all the libraries.

A subscriber has to register at all libraries with ID and proof of address, whereas before they went offline, your information was in all the branches and if you could not find a book at one library, they were able to ascertain whether any of the other libraries had it.

There is no linkup between the libraries at all.

They now work as separated entities.

You have to register at each one with a proof of address.

Barbara Minnie