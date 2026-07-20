READER LETTER | We deserve more than button-down politics

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Reading The Herald’s editorial of July 15 2026, titled “Long-suffering Nelson Mandela Bay residents deserve best possible mayor”, put me in mind of a term called “button-down”.

In explosives, a “button-down” state is one in which constant pressure must be maintained on a spring-loaded switch to keep the circuit open and prevent an explosion.

Release the button, and the bomb goes off.

With about 13 political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay — most of which you and I would probably struggle to name — all vying for power, many of them, and particularly those involved in the governing coalition, appear to be practising a form of button-down politics with the people of this metro.

In this context, I mean button-down politics as a political arrangement kept alive through constant pressure, bargaining and appeasement.

The coalition remains “safe” only while every party keeps its finger on the button.

The moment one withdraws its support, the administration may collapse.

The “bomb” these politicians fear is the loss of their coveted positions in council, irrespective of whether they are governing well or delivering anything meaningful to residents.

Their daily focus seems to be maintaining power and position, rather than offering the public credible, competent and caring candidates.

In a metro of this size, mayoral candidates should surely have relevant experience, a proven track record and the ability to give residents confidence that Nelson Mandela Bay can be turned around, and turned around quickly.

Could the average resident name the mayoral candidates contesting this metro?

More importantly, could they describe the competence, experience and capabilities of those seeking to govern a municipality with a budget of about R22bn?

I must be honest, the DA’s long-standing candidate, Retief Odendaal, is the only candidate who appears regularly and proactively in our news; the only one to meet the “fit for purpose” test you mention and the only one who seems even remotely interested in us, the residents.

Our metro is crumbling, now is not the time for parties to disrespect the residents of the Bay with frivolous leadership prospects.

We, the people of Nelson Mandela Bay deserve more than button-down politics.

Our needs deserve to be taken seriously.

We deserve competent, professional leadership.

Eric Dyer