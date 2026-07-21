READER LETTER | Be like the Boks — vote for the best to deliver the best

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Rassie Erasmus during a Springboks' training session at Ellis Park Stadium, in Johannesburg, on July 1

Rassie Erasmus during a Springboks' training session at Ellis Park Stadium, in Johannesburg, on July 1 (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Saturday’s rugby match, in which SA “klapped’ Wales, once again put the focus squarely on our political leadership dilemma. How?

When a mixed Springbok team, comprising only the best of SA, plays against foreign teams such as Wales, we are cheering as one.

This is done despite our team being led to victory by a white coach.

And that Rassie Erasmus, a white Afrikaner from Despatch, is a world-class strategist.

No problem at all. As long as we win, everything is hunky-dory.

But what happens when someone like Helen Zille or Geordin Hill-Lewis comes to the fore to lead SA out of the shambles which affects all of us negatively?

The rugby crowd who so fervently supports the Springbok team and its leadership are the very same people who cry wolf.

Erasmus, as the best rugby coach in the world, has shown us how to do it.

Do not select your leaders and team based on what your heart says.

Pick your best to be the best.

Come on, compatriots, drop your racist propensity when choosing leaders to lead us out of our economic and political quagmire.

Is it not time to pick our political leaders not based on race but on visionary leadership, integrity and grit to deliver a better SA for all of us?

Seize the moment on November 4 and elect the team to lead us to a better tomorrow.

Regurgitating the past has proved not to be the panacea which we hoped for.

Take advice from the Springboks leadership on how to ensure success.

Vote for the best to deliver the best.

Carpe diem.

Jonathan Lawack