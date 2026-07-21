READER LETTER | Fix traffic lights, stop excuses

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I dispute the statement made by roads and transport political head (note political) Yolisa Pali that professionals are behind the plunder of Nelson Mandela Bay’s traffic lights.

Hundreds of traffic lights have not been working for years along the R75, Stanford and Kempston roads, and along Govan Mbeki in the CBD.

Many of these traffic lights are knocked over by speeding cars; I see newly flattened traffic lights with damaged curbs and car parts almost on a daily basis.

There are numerous security cameras operated by numerous security companies which could prove or disprove both Pali’s allegations and my viewpoint.

Using the excuse of vandalism is tiresome.

The political head (what are the qualifications required for this position?) should do something to galvanise the real workers and repair and maintain the traffic lights. Simple.

Gordon Upton