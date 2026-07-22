READER LETTER | Redirecting wastewater on to the roadway is a masterstroke

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I would like to applaud the new experimental initiative introduced by the municipality in cost saving.

The laying and maintaining of buried effluent piping are very expensive.

It appears that there is a trial being carried out in Lindsay Road whereby the wastewater is being redirected into the roadway and allowed to flow by gravity to whatever lowest point is available.

The advantages here are numerous: the roadway is readily and always available, it is not subject to blockages, it has ample capacity, it is waterproof and the passing traffic is helping to disperse/aerate the running liquid.

Any wear and tear to the road surface is catered for by the solids in the wastewater being deposited into the worn portions of the tarmac/concrete.

This is innovative thinking at its best.

Should this prove successful, can we expect to see more widespread use of this method of liquid effluent disposal and the consequent saving in municipal spending?

Chris Coupe, Adcockvale

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