READER LETTER | Johnson’s resignation raises questions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JULY 23 2026 Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head advocate Andrea Johnson testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

JULY 23 2026 Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head advocate Andrea Johnson testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

SA is alive with possibilities, indeed.

The director of the investigations directorate against corruption, Andrea Johnson, just made her resignation letter public.

I am fascinated by how our law enforcement agencies operate.

What guarantees your case gets to court?

Is it status or the quality of evidence?

It looks as though they are looking at who is accusing the person, rather than what the person (allegedly) did.

What happens now to the Dumisani Kumalo or Dineo Mokwele case?

How did a case with such flimsy foundations, according to Johnson’s own testimony, end up in court?

Since the case is now enrolled in court, what happens now?

How did the director of public prosecutions agree to prosecute it?

I am still concerned about our high-ranking police officers.

When they commit misconduct, who is supposed to hold them accountable?

Samkelo Latakisa