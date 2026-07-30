Kings of SA football deemed not good enough to dominate PSL awards

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PSL chair Dr Irvin Khoza is also in charge of Orlando Pirates

The integrity and fairness of our local football will always be questioned by the football fraternity when club bosses are fully in control of the running of the game.

Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza holds the highest position in the league, and his influence is powerful.

The domination of Pirates players at the Premier Soccer League awards has brought back suspicions of the club’s influence in the league.

The team that did not win the premiership trophy emerged as the biggest winner of the night while the kings of SA football were deemed not good enough to dominate the awards.

The team that dominates African football is not getting recognition it deserves in SA despite winning the league at home.

Our football will never improve while we continue to roll out the red carpet for mediocrity — we are not consistent enough when it comes to fairness and integrity in the running of the beautiful game.

[Some of] these club bosses don’t care about the game; they look after their own interests.

We face the same predicament at Safa, where club bosses show interest in holding the most powerful position in our football.

Yes, change is needed at Safa House, but this appetite from club bosses to lead the organisation is bad for our game.

The Amazulu chair has been seen as front-runner to challenge Danny Jordaan for Safa’s top position.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle