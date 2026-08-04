READER LETTER | Pupils must not bear cost of protests

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Dear March and March national leadership,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding Monday’s protest action in Cala, Eastern Cape, which reportedly resulted in roads being blocked with stones and other barricades, preventing many pupils from travelling to school.

While I respect every South African’s constitutional right to peacefully protest, I believe pupils should never become unintended victims of any demonstration.

We are approaching the final examination period, and every schoolday is important.

Preventing pupils from accessing their schools disrupts teaching, affects their academic preparation and places unnecessary stress on pupils, parents and teachers.

I respectfully urge March and March to ensure that future demonstrations are organised in a manner that does not interfere with our children’s constitutional right to basic education.

There are many ways to make a strong public statement without preventing pupils from reaching their classrooms.

I also request that your organisation engage with local authorities and community leaders to ensure that any future protest action allows safe passage for pupils, emergency services and other essential road users.

I look forward to your response and hope that, regardless of the issues being raised, the education and safety of our children will always remain a shared priority.

Resident, Cala, Eastern Cape