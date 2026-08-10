READER LETTER | Oops, there goes Playland, but worry not, the municipality has it covered

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Playland at Kings Beach used to attract children of all ages

Another significant loss to the Bay brought to you by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, this time in cahoots with Transnet.

The metro would have been fully aware of the significant increase in rental fees wanted by Transnet for Playland at Kings Beach, and if not, well that, too, is to be expected.

Such a short-sighted decision by Transnet affecting the livelihoods of service providers, many of whom live in Nelson Mandela Bay, and the loss of tourism revenue will be felt.

Not to mention the feelgood perspective of the memories built by thousands, including my own children, who so enjoyed the outing stretching from day into the evening, and seeing the landscape change when Playland’s lights shone brightly on their faces.

The municipal spokesperson seems rather nonchalant about the situation, saying the municipality looks at the broader view in tourism investment “rather than relaying in any single attraction or event”.

Wow! I am a firm believer that fishes make you full, and the whales make you fat.

Well, the loss of Ironman is a whale, and the loss of fishes will leave Nelson Mandela Bay rather empty.

On the other hand, perhaps the loss of Playland will mean the municipality can continue to drag its feet on repairing the sewerage problem at Kings Beach.

But then of course, the loss of another fish — the thousands of tourists who would want to go to Kings Beach during the summer —may well be met with the same nonchalance.

Gordon Upton

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