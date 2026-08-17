READER LETTER | R61m pothole project raises questions

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Bay municipal workers repair a pothole at the corner of Kurland and Chelsea roads in Perseverance

We read that the metro has launched the R61m pothole repair project —hooray, something gets done.

Question: Why must a general maintenance project be launched?

Isn’t there supposed to be a roads repair department within the metro?

If so, why are we paying so much for routine repairs that should have been done by them?

Are the workers in that department being paid for doing nothing?

Where did the sudden R61m come from?

Who stands to benefit from the allocation of this tender?

I hope the R61m project is divided among multiple SMMEs so that all of the metro’s unemployed can benefit.

Multiple contractors will guarantee that the work gets done faster and more families will benefit.

Like our freedom charter states: “The people shall share in the wealth of the country.”

The operative phrase is “the people”, and not an individual who has influence in the metro and is able to “grease” the palms of the officials.

Let’s monitor who comes to work in our wards to repair the potholes.

Elroy Swart, Gelvandale