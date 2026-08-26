READER LETTER | Memorial upgrade: putting the cart before the horse

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The Horse Memorial on the corner of Cape Road and Russell Road.

With respect to “Blinkers off’s” letter in regard to the Horse Memorial, and laughing matter, I appreciate as well as enjoyed your response.

However, it appears to me that you have divulged a bit more information than in the first article as I do not recall the mention of having clear-vu fencing installed encompassing this area, as well as a gate being locked at night and opened every morning.

What I do recall is the multitude of “troublesome” taxis parking in the “slip road” at the memorial.

By this, one can picture the accompanying litter from all the waiting commuters plus the fruit and vegetable stands selling their wares.

Hence, let us be logical and consider that as soon as the gate is opened, the taxi commuters will revel at what is being proposed of the installation of new benches and tables.

The section pertaining to the Kibbutz is taken out of context, and the information imparted (that I proposed) has been lost.

The proposal is not to have any sterling work performed by the Russel Road Regeneration team relegated to farms.

But rather a proposal that to circumvent the growing numbers of vagrants, people begging, as well as the skewed numbers of people that are unemployed, that with so much vacant government land it would be of benefit to rather consider to have people placed in working colonies in a Kibbutz-style of living.

Here they could be more productively set to work in building structures to house themselves as well as to work on farms for their meals instead of the present practice of dodging vehicles in avoiding being maimed or injured, while begging at the traffic lights as well as earning free Sassa payouts.

Your comment of 1,000 bags of rubbish a month being removed merely reinforces as to what is, as well as will, transpire.

The clear-vu fencing at William Moffett has not stopped the vagrants and they tend to congregate to these sites in having “wire” protecting their backs while they live in squalor, urinate as well as defecate in public.

Many a fire has been extinguished there on cold nights.

While reading the article on the proposal for the Horse Memorial, one cannot avoid considering that the cart is being placed before the horse without addressing the bulging vagrant issue.

This can only lead to one leaning towards being the laughing cavalier.

The Mask

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