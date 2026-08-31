READER LETTER | Neglected vital route a hazard

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A reader submitted this photo of the condition of the DR02006 gravel road from Kirkwood through Enon and Beersheba to the Addo Elephant National Park

The historical DR02006 gravel road — which is more than 208 years old and runs from Kirkwood through Enon and Beersheba to the Addo Elephant National Park — has deteriorated into an absolute disaster.

This road falls directly under the jurisdiction of the provincial department, yet it has been completely neglected.

The road is now heavily corrugated and riddled with deep potholes, making it virtually impassable for standard vehicles.

The provincial government’s failure to maintain this route has created a devastating ripple effect for local families:

No school transport: Government-funded school bus contractors refuse to service the area because the provincial road conditions cause severe damage and high maintenance costs to their vehicles;

Expensive alternatives: Local taxis are forced to charge exorbitant fees to cover their own high vehicle repair costs, making daily commuting unaffordable for parents; and

Education at risk: Our schoolchildren are being left stranded without a reliable, affordable way to get to school safely.

The DR02006 is a vital artery connecting historical communities and a major international tourism hub (Addo Elephant Park), yet the provincial authorities have abandoned it.

Fagil Hendricks, Enon, Nqweba/Kirkwood