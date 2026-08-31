Letters

READER LETTER | Children’s rights first, not corporal punishment

Renaldo Gouws has apologised to South Africans for what he said in a video posted on YouTube years ago before he was a political figure
Renaldo Gouws has praised a proposal by a FF+ minister despite it going against sections of the SA constitution (EUGENE COETZEE)

YouTuber Renaldo Gouws, worshipping FF+ minister Pieter Groenewald on the suggestion to bring back corporal punishment for youth/juveniles in prisons refers.

Had this [suggestion] come from Julius Malema, Gouws would have critisised Malema far and wide.

Can someone please ask Gouws to read sections 10, 12, and 28 of our constitution where the rights of minors are protected against inhumane treatment.

Correctional services minister Dr Pieter Groenewald
Correctional services minister Dr Pieter Groenewald (Freddy Mavundla)

There are so many alternative means in contrast to the call for corporal punishment including:

Identify juvenile courts nationwide to deal with juvenile cases daily.

Establish an SAPS task team to fast-track juvenile cases.

Bail should be granted for juveniles and they should be placed into the care and custody of relatives or child care institutions at all times.

Separate juveniles during admission from hardened criminals in communal cells inside prison units.

“Moeggeploeg”, Gqeberha


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