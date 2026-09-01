READER LETTER | Vuyani Nene not getting respect he deserves

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Vuyani Nene is one the star boxers produced by the metro.

Vuyani Nene is one of the star boxers produced by the metro (SUPPLIED)

I want to send my gratitude to the people of KwaNobuhle for embracing our legend, Vuyani “Wonderboy” Nene, with pride.

Ta Viji, as he is affectionately known in Great KwaNobuhle, needs no introduction in the boxing ring.

He has knocked out top boxers in this country who went on to become world champions.

However, the disrespect he is getting in the metro, in particular, is utterly despicable.

I thought Nelson Mandela Bay metro officials would stand up but they have done nothing.

KwaNobuhle people stood up to donate money for Ta Viji to attend the late Zolani Tete’s funeral in KuGompo City.

I was happy to see KwaNobuhle united behind our champ to convey great gestures to support the cause.

The reality is sinking in that KwaNobuhle belongs to us, not to the metro.

If KwaNobuhle legends don’t get the recognition they deserve, then we should continue supporting our own legends.

We are being brainwashed to believe this metro would benefit our people but certain individuals benefit.

My legend, Ta Viji, you will always be our pride and joy.

Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle