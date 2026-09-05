READER LETTER | Capital punishment must be brought back to deal with rampant killings

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Killing and murder in SA is now at an astronomically unacceptable level.

Children killed after being raped, women killed by husbands or boyfriends, even at their father’s funeral.

Massacres of people enjoying themselves with friends, police and security guards killed for their weapons, but no severe consequence.

Eighteen people mowed down in the former Transkei on orders allegedly from someone in prison yet no capital punishment, only a life sentence.

These criminal monsters are out in 10 years because of “good behaviour”.

How long is this rubbish constitution going to be held over us as if it’s the Gospel truth?

Must we all perish before it’s changed?

These criminals are killing people at will, with no regard for the law or common decency or of their neighbours or community.

Capital punishment must be made law.

There are many cases where there is no reasonable doubt and these monsters need to be put away, otherwise they are going to come back and commit more atrocities.

Not even Gibson Kente was referring to this when he asked how long apartheid would keep oppressing us.

But we are now on a new “apartheid” of murdering whistleblowers and people who do the right thing, by people who are treasonous criminals basically masquerading as leaders.

This sorry country is a free for all.

Pat Kondile