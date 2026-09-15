READER LETTER | Gala glamour but governance gloom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe arrives at her state of the metro gala. Photo Fredlin Adriaan

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe arrived at her state of the metro gala looking sophisticated and elegant.

Doubtless, time went into the presentation.

But residents are entitled to ask: where is the care, urgency and polish in the administration of Nelson Mandela Bay?

There is no evidence that taxpayers paid for the mayor’s personal salon treatment, and it would be wrong to present that suspicion as fact.

What taxpayers reportedly did fund was a R235,000 gala, complete with entertainment, décor and a parade, while rows of tables stood empty because numerous parties stayed away.

The mayor tried to shine beneath the lights, but political image cannot brighten a record darkened by municipal failure.

According to figures cited by The Herald, the administration’s gravest failures include:

A qualified 2024/2025 audit and about R2.08bn in irregular expenditure.

Revenue collection falling far below target.

Water losses exceeding 60%, alongside thousands of reported leaks.

About 22,000 faulty streetlights.

Only 16.67% of basic service delivery targets achieved.

A backlog of about 25,000 potholes.

All nine executive director posts becoming vacant.

Elegance is not leadership.

Residents do not need red carpets, praise singers or political theatre.

They need clean governance, working infrastructure and accountable leadership.

“Voter”