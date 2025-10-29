Corruption-accused Higgins takes metro’s political sports leadership role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DOP national spokesperson Neville Higgins is set to join the Nelson Mandela Bay council

Corruption-accused Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Neville Higgins has replaced Sinebhongo Kwatsha as the city’s political head for sport, recreation, arts and culture after she was suspended pending an investigation into her alleged link to a murder case.

Kwatsha’s removal from the mayoral committee follows her suspension from the DOP on October 15, pending an internal investigation aligned with an ongoing police probe into the murder case.

Her car was linked to a crash that resulted in a Zwide teenager being critically injured on October 11. He died in hospital this week.

It is understood that Kwatsha’s vehicle was used by Gqeberha businessman Theo Gora, who is accused of striking Veeplaas teenager Misomihle Nkwalase with the car.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe wrote to Higgins on Tuesday.

“I act in terms of Section 60 of the Municipal Structures Act and hereby confirm that you have been appointed to the position of mayoral committee member for sport, recreation, arts and culture,” she wrote.

“You are therefore sub-delegated the responsibility of overseeing the said directorate, effective from Wednesday.

“It is now your duty to ensure that this government’s overseeing strategic vision is distilled through and embodied by your leadership in this directorate.

“All policy and strategic decisions must be taken in consultation with me as the executive mayor.

“I look forward to you having a productive term in government.”

Higgins is now the second person in the mayoral committee who faces criminal charges.

Deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk faces charges of cyber fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Higgins is no stranger to the council, having served as a DA councillor after the 2016 local government elections.

But he was removed by the party after voting with the opposition in support of a 2018 motion to oust former DA mayor Athol Trollip.

Higgins is one of several accused in a toilet tender corruption trial, alongside suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

It is alleged that Higgins and then DA councillor Trevor Louw received gratification after they helped remove Trollip as mayor.

Higgins faces charges of money laundering, corruption and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

On his appointment, Higgins said he was not a fan of festivals and would rather use more money on developing sports at a grassroots level.

“I want to see netball courts and soccer pitches in disadvantaged communities, which would be putting ratepayers’ money to good use.

“The festival owners and organisers don’t give back to the community members who paid for those sponsorships.

“When you spend the taxpayers’ money, they must also benefit.

“However, they [festival owners and organisers] just pocket the profits to improve their personal lives and live luxuriously, buying cars and houses when the taxpayers who funded them suffer.”

Asked about him facing serious allegations in court, Higgins said: “Everyone knows that the charges against me are politically motivated, and I have pleaded not guilty in court. I don’t see why I should not be appointed.”

DOP president Ruphus Mphahlele said he wrote to Lobishe informing her about the party’s decision to suspend Kwatsha.

Mphahlele said no reasons for their decision were stated in the letter because they were still investigating Kwatsha’s involvement in the case.

“We decided to replace her because there’s still a cloud hanging over her regarding the matter, and for the sake of the party’s reputation,” Mphahlele said.

“We are still investigating the matter while we follow the police’s probe with a keen eye.”

Asked whether there were prospects of removing Kwatsha as a councillor, Mphahlele said: “Not yet. A decision will be made when we have concluded the internal investigation.”

Mphahlele did not respond to questions on Higgins facing charges.

Lobishe could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

The Herald