Transformer lease to Coega Steels illegal, says acting city manager

The decision to lease a 63MVA transformer to Coega Steels for R250,000 was unlawful and should be reviewed and set aside by a court.

This is according to acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, who told the council on Tuesday that the matter would now have to be taken to the Gqeberha high court.

The admission followed an outcry from councillors, who were angered that the proposal had been brought to the meeting merely for rubber-stamping.

A contract has already been signed with Coega Steels and the first payment made to the municipality.

A can of worms was opened when DA councillor Rano Kayser dramatically brought out a slew of documents which he alleged had been deliberately left out of the report by former acting city manager Ted Pillay.

These purportedly included an email from chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane, who raised concerns about how a newly acquired municipal asset could be loaned to a company without the council’s approval.

The deal was struck under Pillay’s term as acting city manager, which ended in September.

“The most important thing, the communication from the then acting city manager, Pillay, to the National Treasury and the provincial treasury, where he [allegedly] misled them, is not in the annexures,” Kayser said.

He said Pillay had committed to give Coega Steels the transformer a day after he received an email from the company.

“On August 26, he wrote an instruction to the then acting executive director for electricity and energy advising him to draft a memo that would justify his decision that he had already taken on August 22,” he said.

Earlier in September, former acting electricity and energy director Tholi Biyela presented a report to the mayoral committee stating that Coega Steel’s operations and jobs were at risk after the company’s own transformer had failed.

The report revealed the transformer failure threatened the metro’s revenue, with the company purchasing R200m worth of electricity in 2024.

Though the report was later retracted and approval sought of the lease, it emerged that mayor Babalwa Lobishe had already signed off on the deal.

A lease agreement was signed with the company on September 11.

Kayser said the agreement fell outside the legislative framework governing assets valued at more than R10m.

“This is a brand-new transformer, which is used for some of the backup of the substations that cover Swartkops and the Greenbushes areas.

“If there is an electrical outage now, we will not be able to supply our residents as a result of Pillay,” he said.

On Sunday, GOOD’s Lawrence Troon reported a case to the Humewood police station for the unauthorised relocation of the transformer against Pillay.

“There is no policy for what Pillay has done here.

“It has become a modus operandi to do wrong things and come to the council to regularise them.

“Long before that agreement was signed, that transformer was already with that company,” he said.

When asked whether the lease agreement had been submitted to the electricity and energy committee, which was meant to review it, the department’s political head, Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, said councillors were misled by officials.

“It means the acting city manager who misled the councillors must be held accountable.

“As politicians, we only depend on officials on how to do things or follow the processes,” she said.

Ngoqo said the memorandum of understanding, which was signed with Coega Steels, was illegal.

He advised the council not to adopt the recommendations.

“Therefore, this transaction must be taken under review in the high court to set aside the agreement.

“A report will then be submitted to the council on the deliberations in the high court in terms of this agreement,” he said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said an investigation needed to be opened because the review at the high court would be fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Pillay could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.