Gqeberha firms eye Canadian market at grocery expo

CHECKING THE MARKETS: Owner of Coti Chocolates Chris Parkin was one of four entrepreneurs from Gqeberha who went to showcase products at the Grocery Innovations Canada expo

Four Gqeberha firms showcased their products at the Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC) expo to break into new markets.

The mission was funded by the department of trade, industry and competition through the Sector Specific Assistance Fund, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).

It aims to support emerging exporters and small businesses in accessing international markets through Grocery Innovations Canada 2025, which ended on Wednesday.

The companies are sugar-free chocolate maker Coti Chocolates, spice distributor Spice Kit, soap producer Rocha Natural Products and hot sauce manufacturer Tio Ze.

Representatives from two other companies in the province went on the trip.

ECDC trade promotion specialist Linda Lubengu said the expo was a crucial market access opportunity for local manufacturers as the GIC was attended by grocery executives, large independent retail chains, senior buyers, procurement heads and category managers responsible for making or influencing buying decisions.

She said GIC offered a wide range of strategic opportunities for the Eastern Cape.

The event enabled exporters to access the Canadian and wider North American markets, reducing dependency on traditional destinations affected by global trade uncertainties.

It also provided a platform for small businesses to test market perceptions, gather feedback and holistically position their offerings.

“Trade tensions between major economies have highlighted the need for South African exporters to reduce reliance on traditional markets,” Lubengu said.

“Canada presents a stable, high-income, rules-based market with growing consumer demand for authentic, natural and ethically sourced products — an attribute that aligns closely with the Eastern Cape’s offering.”

In addition to participating in the GIC, the ECDC also sent 20 Eastern Cape companies to the Engage Trade Africa Exhibition, which took place in Durban this week.

“The ECDC is leading a delegation of 20 companies from various sectors of the provincial economy to showcase the diversity and competitiveness of Eastern Cape enterprises,” Lubengu said.

“The participation aims to strengthen intra-African trade, promote regional value chains and position local businesses to leverage opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.”