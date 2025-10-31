Nelson Mandela Bay ANC set on holding conference in November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEARLY THERE: The ANC’s regional office, Florence Matomela House, in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Gqeberha. Just one of the two remaining branch disputes needs to be resolved for the region to meet the qualifying threshold of 70% to hold its conference

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay is determined to hold its regional elective conference before the end of November.

Just one of the two remaining branch disputes needs to be resolved for the region to meet the qualifying threshold of 70%.

A proposal to hold the conference on November 7 was announced during an ANC provincial executive committee meeting on October 20.

However, it may be pushed back to later in the month.

This is the fifth time the party has tried to convene its elective conference in the region.

The postponements were due to unresolved disputes in some branches and, in certain cases, technical issues involving scanning machines used to verify party members in good standing.

The region needs 42 (70%) of the total of 60 branches to qualify to hold a conference

The latest preliminary verification report by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, dated October 13, showed that 43 of the 50 verified branches had held their branch and biennial general meetings and were qualified to deploy candidates to the conference.

However, the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional task team co-ordinator, Siphiwo Tshaka, said two of the 43 branches had since lodged disputes with the national dispute resolution committee.

This means the ANC in the region is one branch short of qualifying to hold its conference.

“Fortunately, [disputes] are handled at a national level, which we are happy about because we expect an outcome for at least one of them early in November.

“Everyone is on the same page and is eager for the region to go to the conference,” Tshaka said.

The Herald