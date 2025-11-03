Oceanview residents receive first homes amid long delays

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Antjie Rollyson, 67, was one of the Oceaview housing project beneficiaries during the official handover of houses by the Eastern Cape human settlements Siphokazi Lusithi on Friday in Jeffrey's Bay

After years of delays, irregularities and stalled construction, the Eastern Cape human settlements department handed over 28 houses to Oceanview, Jeffreys Bay residents on Friday.

This was the first batch of a long-delayed 568-unit project.

Oceanview 1,500 is the department’s project in Jeffrey’s Bay, aimed at transforming informal settlements into integrated urban settlements.

On Friday, human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi visited Oceanview, where hundreds of residents gathered to see if their names were on the beneficiary list and whether they would be part of the first batch to receive houses.

Antjie Rollyson, 67, who is blind and hard of hearing, was all smiles as she braved the strong winds.

Rollyson, originally from Oudsthoorn but who has lived on a farm for more than 30 years outside Jeffreys Bay, was thrilled at the prospect of owning her first home.

“From a young age, I worked on the farm, and I lived with my husband there, who has since died.

“I knew that I could be kicked out at any moment, and never had peace, knowing this wasn’t my own house.

“This means so much to me.

“I’m extremely thankful to the department for this house.

“I’ve lived in Mondplaas for more than 30 years and I have no words for what this means to me,” Rollyson said.

Nolan Ballos, 34, also a farmworker, said he had been on the housing list for more than eight years.

“I’m super excited by this because some of us can’t afford to buy a house, even though it’s something we’ve always dreamed about.

“I live with my parents, and now this means I’ll have my own space, privacy and an opportunity to grow as an individual because currently, I live in Loerie and now I’ll be closer to opportunities.”

Before Lusithi’s official handover, there was a commotion as some expressed concern that their names were not on the housing list.

However, contractors assured them that everyone who is meant to receive a house would get one.

Lusithi said the department had taken a stance to hand over houses once completed.

“This is done to prevent illegal occupation and vandalism, and this is part of the work done on the 568 houses.

“This is a continuation of a stalled project, as the department had previously appointed a service provider for the first 200 houses, but that process was blocked.

“The auditor general picked up irregularities, and there is a legal process the department is nearing completion.”

Lusithi said 100 houses were in the final stages of completion, awaiting certification, while another 364 were at various stages of construction.

“The targeted completion date is December 2026 because it is a multi-year project informed by financial constraints.”

