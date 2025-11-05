Ramaphosa will not resign after the G20 Summit – Chauke

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be stepping down after the upcoming G20 World Leaders Summit in Johannesburg, his special envoy for strategic relations, Dr Bejani Chauke, has confirmed.

This follows reports earlier this month suggesting that Ramaphosa intended to step down following the high-profile event.

However, Chauke released a statement dismissing speculations circulating on social media and in some political circles, calling them “disturbing” and “devoid of truth.”

“There is a disturbing and unfounded rumour that President Ramaphosa will be stepping down as SA president shortly after the G20 Heads of State Summit in Johannesburg.

“This rumour is devoid of truth and aims to cast aspersions on the successful build-up of the first-ever G20 Summit on the African continent, with the sustainability and solidarity theme,” said Chauke.

According to Chauke, such claims were “irresponsible” and contrary to the president’s mandate and the constitutional order. He said Ramaphosa’s international track record, undergirded by a national mandate to govern, is unquestionable.

“The South African constitutional framework permits a president to serve a maximum of two terms. President Ramaphosa completed his first term and was re-elected by parliament, a democratic institution representing the people’s will, to serve a second term,” he said.

Chauke’s statement follows Ramaphosa’s strategic retreat with leaders of the 10 political parties that make up the government of national unity (GNU) at the Cradle of Humankind earlier this week.

Ramaphosa described the engagements as “fruitful and meaningful”, saying they reflected the collective commitment of coalition partners to strengthening SA’s democracy and ensuring effective governance.

Chauke said the president has worked consistently to guide the cabinet towards the comprehensive renewal of SA and the improvement of its accountability ecosystem, fostering hope and reassurance across the nation.

He said since assuming office, Ramaphosa has been on a steadfast mission to lead the fight for clean government and to reverse corruption and malfeasance, inspiring hope and resolve across the nation.

“This has been seen in his commitment to see justice by elevating the importance of independent courts and judicial commissions of enquiry as adjudicators on allegations of malfeasance,” he said.

He added that Ramaphosa’s “dedication to bridging political divides and uniting the nation remains unwavering”.

“It should be stated unequivocally that the president of SA is not resigning,” Chauke said.

“The administration remains stable and focused on delivering for the people of South Africa, our alliance, and our economic partners.”

