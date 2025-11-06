Bay seeks halt on new traffic demerit system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NO GO: The municipality says it is not ready to implement the new Aarto demerit system

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the rollout of the new traffic demerit system, warning that it lacked the funding, equipment and capacity needed to implement it.

With the city provided with a scanner and printer to process volumes of traffic fines, officials say its implementation would result in delays, public frustration and revenue losses.

Instead, it could be forced to fork out an additional R4m to purchase devices while losing hundreds of thousands from forgone traffic fines.

The new driving licence scheme is scheduled to start on December 1, paving the way for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) demerit system to follow 10 months later.

Nelson Mandela Bay falls into the second phase of the rollout, along with several other municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

However, a report tabled by safety and security executive director Shadrack Sibiya at a safety and security committee on Thursday paints a picture of unpreparedness.

It notes that traffic officers have not yet been trained or registered to obtain a unique system number required to issue fines.

The metro has yet to open an account with the Government Printing Works — the sole supplier of the stationery needed to print notices.

Ramaphosa signed the proclamation in June, paving the way for the rollout of phase two of Aarto.

From September 2026, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) will introduce a demerit system that will tally points against a driver’s licence for each traffic violation.

The points are in addition to a penalty fee imposed for the infringement or the requirement to go to court for more serious offences.

A driver may accumulate up to 15 demerit points without losing their driving privileges.

However, a licence is suspended for three months for each demerit point above the threshold.

The other Eastern Cape municipalities which will go online from December are King Sabata Dalindyebo, Chris Hani, Buffalo City, Matatiele, Elundini, Umzivumbu, Dr Beyers Naude and Walter Sisulu.

Buffalo City is also not ready for the rollout. It has been rolled out in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Buffalo City spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said that despite similar problems with stationery and equipment shortages, an unresolved service-level agreement with the SA Post Office and budget constraints, the municipality remained committed to the rollout.

“The city does not yet have a designated service outlet where all Aarto-related inquiries can be addressed.

“However, the municipality will only proceed once all logistical, legal and regulatory prerequisites have been met to ensure effective and compliant implementation,” he said.

The 10-month gap from December to September is intended to allow municipalities to clear a backlog of offences incurred before December, which still fall under the Criminal Procedure Act.

To guide municipalities through the transition, RTIA issued an implementation circular in August, outlining the processes and preparations required for the Aarto rollout.

However, Sibiya said the regulations and standing operating procedures (SOPs) had not been published and promulgated.

“SOPs are required to ensure the effective implementation of Aarto.

“At this stage, municipalities have not been informed whether the draft regulators or an amended version of the regulations will be promulgated, and if so, apprised of the nature of such amendments and whether these are material,” the report reads.

The report also referred to the state of the SA Post Office, under business rescue, which was the sole provider for serving notices.

It questioned whether the municipal funds would be secure with the post office.

“Non-performance by the SA Post Office will have substantial financial and operational consequences for the metro.

“The metro will require some guarantees and alternatives that will be available should the SA Post Office not be able to perform.

“The service level agreement (SLA) is not in compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act, 56 of 2003 (MFMA).

“This is in relation to opening a bank account by the SA Post Office and that [municipal] deposit into such account will be secured and that the SA Post Office will not ‘pay itself’ from them,” it reads.

Sibiya said during the meeting that if a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Post Office, it would be an infringement of the MFMA.

“We would be found to have misled the council because we cannot commit funds to a company that is under business rescue.

“This is a monster that is approaching us,” he said.

The city says it has also received a limited amount of Natis equipment.

“Considering the huge volumes of cases we process in the metro, the equipment will not be enough to provide an effective and efficient service to the public,” the report reads.

“The lack of equipment will lead to customer frustration as we anticipate long queues and waiting times.”

The metro received one computer, scanner and printer while no provisions had been made in the city’s own budget.

It said the registration of its officials on the system was also still not complete.

“Security staff authorised to issue fines were not trained and need to be registered with an infrastructure number before they can issue infringement notices.

“Traffic fines may not be lawfully processed, which may lead to legal challenges and revenue loss for the NMBM,” it reads.

Traffic services and licensing director Warren Prins said that if the system was implemented now, officers would not even be able to issue parking fines or penalise drivers stopped for offences currently governed by the city’s bylaws.

“Our Kariega office is not ready to fulfil the functions.

“It’s not just us, but Buffalo City is in the same situation in terms of what is currently transpiring.

“If it gets to the point that they say this runs from December 1, as far as I can tell you now, we’re going to write minimal tickets.

“Otherwise, we will have to revert to the old system to write fines to reprimand motorists.

“We are already in the middle of our financial cycle.

“Stationery at this stage is going to cost us about R248,000, and to buy additional handheld devices, it’s roughly about R300,000.

“We are looking at R3m to R4m,” he said.

DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach said the system was being set up for failure.

“I think this is madness. And I think at the end of the day, it sounds like we’re going to lose a lot of income from fines generated.”

GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon questioned whether the municipality could reject implementing the system entirely.

The report advised that the municipality write to the RTIA, asking Ramaphosa to withdraw the proclamation or delay implementation for up to six months.

The recommendation was adopted and will move to the council for a final decision.

The Herald