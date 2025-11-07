Calls for metro to clamp down on drinking at city’s beaches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CLAMPING DOWN: Councillors want the metro to get tough on public drinking at beaches this festive season

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have called for a zero-tolerance approach to drinking at the city’s beaches as the festive season nears, slamming the litter and chaos that follow students’ pens-down celebrations and the lax enforcement of laws.

The disorder on beaches was discussed during the presentation of the city’s operational season plan by emergency services at a safety and security committee meeting on Thursday.

DA councillor John Best said the city had failed to monitor drinking on beaches in 2024, a trend that had continued this whole year.

“Shortly, students will be filling the beaches for these pens-down parties, which leaves them in havoc with broken glass everywhere.”

A pens-down party is a celebratory gathering, often for pupils, marking the end of final exams, especially for those in their final year.

“We totally failed last year to address this,” Best said.

“It puts a lot of pressure on the ward councillor, who the public then starts blaming because he’s not enforcing the fact that the people are drinking.

“If you go to Cape Town, if you open up your boot on a beach and it has alcohol, they lock you up.

“At Hobie Beach, you can park two cars and open up. And what do you do? You sell liquor from there.

“It’s going to happen again.

“It’s tarnishing our name as a tourist destination city.

“People are afraid to go to the beach because there is drinking. It has to be addressed and we’ve got to act and act decisively,” he said.

Safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu said more needed to be done, specifically focusing on the so-called pens-down parties.

“Last summer’s festive season, we did do patrols, but we have to do more.

“Especially focusing on these pens-down parties. It really distorts or disrupts a lot of things.

“This, together with the locations, there are a lot of things that are happening.”

According to the integrated festive season operational plan, traffic enforcement will kick off on December 2, coinciding with the activation of the beach joint operational centre.

Some of the problematic roads identified include the M17, Addo Road, Heugh Road and Main Road in Walmer and the N2.

Priority areas include informal settlements, urban renewal areas and tourist attraction sites.

A virtual operation centre (VOC) will be active from December 6 to January 11.

Safety and security executive director Shadrack Sibiya said, unlike last season, the department would ensure the VOC was always occupied.

“Last year, there was also a complaint that we’re saying we have a VOC but it was always empty.

“I’m committing here on behalf of the directors that we’ll make sure it is always occupied by personnel,” he said.

